Watch Hrithik Roshan Making Fun of His Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Character in Fun Video

Hrithik Roshan says that he 'failed terribly' in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. He even mimicked himself and gave the audience a good laugh.

January 7, 2020
Hrithik Roshan recently took a dig at his own character that he played in the Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). He was in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra.

During an interaction with Film Companion, a fan guest among the audience asked the actor if he had a method to follow or had difficulty in playing a character. To this, the actor acknowledged that he did have difficulty and trying too hard only made him over do it.

He said, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.”

This made the audience crack up while Hrithik scanned his eyes on them silently, with a mischievous expression. He then continues, “A very happy, very uppity, doesn’t come very naturally to me (mimics himself from the movie in between) even if you try very hard which I did (grunt)."

The actor then made the audience crack a bit more mimicking his dialogues from the film.

While his powerful performances in his last two releases Super 30 and War have been box office successes, he also played overzealous character such as Prem Kishen in the 2003 Sooraj Barjatya directorial. While his role was appreciated, the audience had a good laugh at his portrayal.

Watch his introduction in the movie here:

Talking about his successful endeavours in the years 2019, he told PTI in an interview, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”

