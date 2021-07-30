Hrithik Roshan Takes Kiara Advani's Approval for His Latest Photo, Fans Wonder 'What's Going on?'

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared a jaw-dropping picture of himself on Thursday and tagged actor Kiara Advani asking for her approval, making fans wonder if something’s cooking between the two. Sharing a picture of himself on his official Twitter account, Hrithik wrote, “Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?"

Quoting his tweet, Kiara wittily replied, “Not enough, but now it’s better," alongside a photoshopped picture of her own cutout with Hrithik’s photo. It was later revealed that this was a part of an ad campaign for an e-commerce fashion website.

On the work front, Hrithik has started the preparation for his upcoming film ‘Fighter,’ which also stars Deepika Padukone. The film will be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama. ‘Fighter’ was announced in January this year on the occasion of Hrithik’s birthday. The actor had shared a teaser of the film and had said, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Siddharth Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!"

Slated to hit the theaters in 2022, Fighter will be bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. Hrithik also has War 2 and the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha in his kitty.

On the other hand, Kiara is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, also starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is the biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

