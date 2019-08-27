Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff are Frenemies in War Trailer

'War' brings Hrithik Roshan face-to-face with the emerging action star Tiger Shroff. Check out the film's trailer here.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff are Frenemies in War Trailer
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in a still from 'War'
Loading...

The highly anticipated collaboration between action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will come to fruition on October 2 with War, trailer to which was unveiled on Tuesday morning. Apart from the two lead actors, the film stars Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady and Ashutosh Rana in a supporting role.

The trailer opens with special agent Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), who has suggestively gone rogue and is fighting against his own nation. A company official suggests that Kabir needs to be brought in immediately or simply be killed. But is anyone capable of locating and capturing Kabir, let alone killing him?

Enter Tiger Shroff, who is made in-charge of the team meant to bring Kabir down. A conversation between the two follows where there is a hint that Kabir and Tiger's character Khalid were teacher and pupil once but are not anymore, owing to Kabir's actions.

What follows next is an intense cat and mouse chase between Hrithik and Tiger, the latter hell bent on countering the former's each and every move. Second half of the trailer also shows a bit of camaraderie between the two characters, hinting they might look for a partner in one another to bring down the larger force manipulating them.

Vaani's role in the film is seemingly of a casino performer and entertainer. It does not become clear as to how she gets entangled between Khalid and Kabir, but Hrithik can be seen romancing her in a few shots.

Watch War trailer here:

War is directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Follow @News18Movies for more

