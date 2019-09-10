Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Fight on Ice-breaker Ship in Arctic Circle for War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have filmed a jaw dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Fight on Ice-breaker Ship in Arctic Circle for War
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have filmed a jaw dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.
Bollywood action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have filmed a jaw dropping sequence on the biggest cargo ice-breaker ship that plies in the Arctic Circle.

"'War' has been hugely mounted to give audiences a film that is the biggest in terms of an action spectacle. Yes, it took months but we managed to secure the permission to shoot on a massive ice-breaking ship and filmed a visually stunning action sequence with Hrithik and Tiger. I hope audiences will love what we have shot!" Director Siddharth Anand said.

Anand said his wife Mamta was in the Arctic six years ago and she filmed an incredible video of an ice-breaking ship ploughing through frozen ice, breaking them.

"When she showed me this, I was awe-struck by it. I knew instantly that one day I would shoot this magnificent visual for one of my films and I'm delighted that this idea worked out for 'War' because when you have two of the biggest superstars of our generation in an action movie, you want to give them and the audiences the best spectacle that no one has ever seen," he added.

"War" has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities.

A production source said that this sequence will see the two looking to beat each other in a jaw-dropping fight sequence.

"Just to give context to how big the ice-breaker ship is, it is about 300 feet long and can break through ice that is about 10 feet deep! It is the biggest ice-breaker cargo ship in the Arctic and the production crew had to wait for 5 months before they could get the permission to shoot on this ship!" the source added.

The film is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action lovers. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.

