Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Grooving to Jai jai Shiv Shankar in War Song are Delight to Watch
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are seen dancing together in the song Jai jai Shiv Shankar of the upcoming film, War.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen dancing together in the song "Jai jai Shiv Shankar" of the upcoming film, "War", and the makers of the songs say it is an iconic moment for the industry to have the actors dance together and that the number should become a party anthem.
"Jai jai Shiv Shankar" is choreographed by duo Bosco-Caesar. Bosco says that Hrithik and Tiger are icons of dance in the film industry.
" Having both of them dance together makes for an outstanding song. The hook step took a while to crack because the power of the song gives that energy and the hook had to match it," Bosco said.
He added that he "kept the coolness and the passion and the equation that both of them have as individuals towards dancing. I'm sure their combination doing the hook step together, will be a refreshing feel to all audiences, irrespective of any age."
The number is sung by Benny Dayal and Vishal Dadlani.
Dayal says: "'Jai Jai Shivshankar' should become the dance anthem of the year because it's obviously got Hrithik sir and Tiger Shroff dancing together. It's an iconic moment for the industry itself. Rarely it happens that we get to watch these two awesome actors come together."
About the song, Dadlani added that it is about celebration, of colour, of unlocking life's achievements.
"'Jai Jai Shivshankar' is raucous, unfettered and free, in the way that one feels after one achieves a milestone that is truly special, important and hard to get to... It is energetic, massy and lots of fun," Dadlani said.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on October 2.
