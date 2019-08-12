Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Look Ready for an Epic Fight in New War Poster
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War is scheduled to release on October 2 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor on the poster of their forthcoming film War. (Image: Twitter/Taran Adarsh)
A new poster of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s forthcoming film War was released on Monday.
In the poster, both the actors are posing with guns in their hands, standing with their back against each other, ready for an epic fight. The poster also features female lead Vaani Kapoor.
Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared the poster and captioned it, "This #WAR will only have one winner. @hrithikroshan ready to lose it all?
Hrithik too took to the photo-video sharing app to share the poster. He captioned it, "It’s #WAR. I’ll let my actions speak louder than words @tigerjackieshroff ;) See you on 2nd October #HrithikvsTiger #TeamHrithik @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf.”
War’s Tamil and Telugu posters were shared on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff... #Tamil and #Telugu posters of #War... Directed by Siddharth Anand... 2 Oct 2019 release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... It will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend for the film. pic.twitter.com/7T8cUCCXWf— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019
The new poster comes about a month after the action-packed film’s first teaser was launched on July 14. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, War also stars Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 2 this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
