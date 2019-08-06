Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Chase Scene in War Shot in 7 Countries

War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Chase Scene in War Shot in 7 Countries
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences.
From bike chase sequence on Portugal's highest mountain peak Serra da Estrela to an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is definitely one of the most anticipated thrillers in Bollywood. The team has also shot in Bondi Beach of Australia. Adding more to it, film's director Siddharth Anand revealed that chasing and hunting scenes in War have been shot in seven different countries.

"'War' is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film," Anand said in a statement.

One of chasing sequence is shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia for a crucial shooting schedule. "Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Bondi Beach is the most picturesque beach that I have ever come across in my life. Since the scene needed to be visually striking, we locked on Bondi Beach for the film. The scene is a big moment in the film and we won't be able to disclose much about it currently," he added.

Reportedly, action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in Hollywood blockbuster like The Dark Knight, has designed the jaw-dropping sequence for the film.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown. War also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

(With inputs from IANS)

