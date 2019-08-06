Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's Chase Scene in War Shot in 7 Countries
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences.
War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences.
From bike chase sequence on Portugal's highest mountain peak Serra da Estrela to an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is definitely one of the most anticipated thrillers in Bollywood. The team has also shot in Bondi Beach of Australia. Adding more to it, film's director Siddharth Anand revealed that chasing and hunting scenes in War have been shot in seven different countries.
"'War' is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film," Anand said in a statement.
One of chasing sequence is shot in the famous Bondi Beach in Australia for a crucial shooting schedule. "Australia is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and Bondi Beach is the most picturesque beach that I have ever come across in my life. Since the scene needed to be visually striking, we locked on Bondi Beach for the film. The scene is a big moment in the film and we won't be able to disclose much about it currently," he added.
Reportedly, action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in Hollywood blockbuster like The Dark Knight, has designed the jaw-dropping sequence for the film.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a ferocious showdown. War also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: Metz 40-inch Android TV For Rs 17,999 is a Steal Deal
- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are Certainly Doing Vacations Right, See Pics
- NASA TESS Discovers Super Earth That Could Have Life, And it is 31 Light Years Away
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- Will Apple Increase iPhone Prices Because of New Tariffs? Ming-Chi Kuo Says They Won't