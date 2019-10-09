Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Fastest Bollywood Film to Reach the Rs 200 Cr Mark this Year

Just a week after its release, Siddharth Anand's War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has set another record as it crosses the Rs 200 crore mark.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Fastest Bollywood Film to Reach the Rs 200 Cr Mark this Year
A still from War.

Siddharth Anand's War has been making headlines while also breaking numerous records at the box office. Even though it has been a week since the film was released, it continues to make and break records. The film's earnings have now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

According to a report by Box Office India, War has now become the fastest film of 2019 to earn Rs 200 crore. The record was previously held by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which earned Rs 200 crore in over two weeks.

War had its share of benefit with Hrithik Rosan and Tiger Shroff on the big screen together for the first time. While the film has been criticized for its predictable storyline, it won the hearts of audiences on the action front, which was appreciated and praised by many.

Interestingly at the success party of War, director Siddharth Anand stared that he would soon begin work on the sequel of the film. He also revealed that he planned to make the film as a part of a franchise but wanted to see the public reaction before going ahead with it.

War has not just impressed audiences alone. The film also seems to have influenced the future of Tiger Shroff's projects. It was recently revealed that Baaghi 3 will be modified as previously it included martial arts techniques that were seen in War. As a result of this, the makers of Baagi 3 decided to alter Toger's style in the film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram