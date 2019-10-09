Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Fastest Bollywood Film to Reach the Rs 200 Cr Mark this Year
Just a week after its release, Siddharth Anand's War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff has set another record as it crosses the Rs 200 crore mark.
A still from War.
Siddharth Anand's War has been making headlines while also breaking numerous records at the box office. Even though it has been a week since the film was released, it continues to make and break records. The film's earnings have now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.
According to a report by Box Office India, War has now become the fastest film of 2019 to earn Rs 200 crore. The record was previously held by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh which earned Rs 200 crore in over two weeks.
War had its share of benefit with Hrithik Rosan and Tiger Shroff on the big screen together for the first time. While the film has been criticized for its predictable storyline, it won the hearts of audiences on the action front, which was appreciated and praised by many.
Interestingly at the success party of War, director Siddharth Anand stared that he would soon begin work on the sequel of the film. He also revealed that he planned to make the film as a part of a franchise but wanted to see the public reaction before going ahead with it.
War has not just impressed audiences alone. The film also seems to have influenced the future of Tiger Shroff's projects. It was recently revealed that Baaghi 3 will be modified as previously it included martial arts techniques that were seen in War. As a result of this, the makers of Baagi 3 decided to alter Toger's style in the film.
