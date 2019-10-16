Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War is Now Highest Grossing Indian Film of 2019

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has become the highest-grossing film of 2019. So far, the film has collected over Rs 280 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Tuesday, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which a remake of Tamil film, Arjun Reddy.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office figures of the film. He wrote, "#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest-grossing film of 2019... (#Hindi; Week 2) Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz (sic)."

The top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019 include names like Kabir Singh at number 2, followed by Uri and Bharat at the third and fourth spot and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal takes up the 5th position on the list.

In another tweet, Adarsh also mentioned that War is now in the top 10 films list of highest-grossing Hindi film at number 10. Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Dangal, Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai make the top five list, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sultan and Dhoom 3. Kabir Singh is pushed down to 11th spot while Uri takes up the 12th position.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was released in 4200 screens on Gandhi Jayanti and the film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film became the biggest box office opener to date by surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore).

Hrithik Roshan had earlier issued a statement on the huge response and said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film."

Tiger had also extended his happiness in a statement and said, "I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people.”

