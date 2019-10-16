Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War is Now Highest Grossing Indian Film of 2019
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has become the highest-grossing film of 2019. So far, the film has collected over Rs 280 crore.
A still from War.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has become the highest-grossing film of 2019. So far, the film has collected over Rs 280 crore in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Tuesday, the film surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which a remake of Tamil film, Arjun Reddy.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box office figures of the film. He wrote, "#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest-grossing film of 2019... (#Hindi; Week 2) Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz (sic)."
#War surpasses *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Now highest grossing film of 2019... [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr, Tue 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 268.30 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 280.60 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019
The top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2019 include names like Kabir Singh at number 2, followed by Uri and Bharat at the third and fourth spot and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal takes up the 5th position on the list.
Top 5 *highest grossing* #Hindi films - 2019 releases...1. #War [still running]2. #KabirSingh3. #Uri4. #Bharat5. #MissionMangal#India biz.Note: As on 15 Oct 2019.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019
In another tweet, Adarsh also mentioned that War is now in the top 10 films list of highest-grossing Hindi film at number 10. Baahubali 2 (Hindi), Dangal, Sanju, PK and Tiger Zinda Hai make the top five list, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sultan and Dhoom 3. Kabir Singh is pushed down to 11th spot while Uri takes up the 12th position.
#War emerges 10th highest grossing #Hindi film... 1. #Baahubali2 [#Hindi], 2. #Dangal, 3. #Sanju, 4. #PK, 5. #TigerZindaHai, 6. #BajrangiBhaijaan, 7. #Padmaavat, 8. #Sultan, 9. #Dhoom3, 10. #War... #KabirSingh moves to the 11th position, while #Uri is on 12th. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019
Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was released in 4200 screens on Gandhi Jayanti and the film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film became the biggest box office opener to date by surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore).
Hrithik Roshan had earlier issued a statement on the huge response and said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film."
Tiger had also extended his happiness in a statement and said, "I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar and Housefull 4 Team Go for Early Morning Shooting on The Kapil Sharma Show
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Bigg Boss 13: Are Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh Getting Close Again?
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Launched in India: Specs, Price and More