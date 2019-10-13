Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Stands Tall Over Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink at Box Office

'War', which had collected Rs 50 crore on it's first day itself, has now crossed Rs 250 crore and might soon be making it's place to the spot in the highest grosser of 2019. The place is currently held by 'Kabir Singh'.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Stands Tall Over Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink at Box Office
'War', which had collected Rs 50 crore on it's first day itself, has now crossed Rs 250 crore and might soon be making it's place to the spot in the highest grosser of 2019. The place is currently held by 'Kabir Singh'.

In today's scenario, the success of any Bollywood film is counted in terms of it's box office success. Rs 100 crore club is a thing of the past. Now, the more a movie mints, a newer club gets formed.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starer War has been unstoppable on the box office. Opening to Rs 53 crore approx on it's first day and on Day 11 now, it has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crores as well. At this point it stands very close to take over Kabir Singh and become the highest grossing movie of 2019.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the day wise collection of War, announcing that the movie now stands at the second biggest grosser of Bollywood movies in 2019, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. At the first spot is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, Rs 38 crore ahead of War. however, it would be safe to say that tables might turn super soon.

The movie was released on October 2, 2019 and broke the opening day record on Gandhi Jayanti of Thugs of Hindostan. War, made on the budget of Rs 200 crore, has already earned Rs 370 crore worldwide.

Another October 2 release, Joker has earned Rs 40 crore in 10 days in India while Priyanka Chopra’s film The Sky Is Pink collected Rs 6.50 crore in two days. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink released on October 11.

Hrithik Roshan had earlier issued a statement on the huge response and said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film."

Tiger had also extended his happiness in a statement and said, "I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram