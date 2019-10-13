In today's scenario, the success of any Bollywood film is counted in terms of it's box office success. Rs 100 crore club is a thing of the past. Now, the more a movie mints, a newer club gets formed.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starer War has been unstoppable on the box office. Opening to Rs 53 crore approx on it's first day and on Day 11 now, it has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crores as well. At this point it stands very close to take over Kabir Singh and become the highest grossing movie of 2019.

#War benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 125 cr: Day 4 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 175 cr: Day 6 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 ₹ 225 cr: Day 8 ₹ 250 cr: Day 11#India biz. ⭐ #War crosses *lifetime biz* of #Uri, becomes second highest grosser of 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the day wise collection of War, announcing that the movie now stands at the second biggest grosser of Bollywood movies in 2019, surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike. At the first spot is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, Rs 38 crore ahead of War. however, it would be safe to say that tables might turn super soon.

The movie was released on October 2, 2019 and broke the opening day record on Gandhi Jayanti of Thugs of Hindostan. War, made on the budget of Rs 200 crore, has already earned Rs 370 crore worldwide.

Another October 2 release, Joker has earned Rs 40 crore in 10 days in India while Priyanka Chopra’s film The Sky Is Pink collected Rs 6.50 crore in two days. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink released on October 11.

Hrithik Roshan had earlier issued a statement on the huge response and said, “It is an incredible response to our hard work and I’m truly grateful to the audience for loving our film."

Tiger had also extended his happiness in a statement and said, "I’m touched by the fantastic response that our film has been getting from audiences across India. I have no words to describe what I’m feeling right now except that I feel blessed to be getting this love and appreciation from people.”

