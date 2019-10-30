Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War Trailer Viewed Over 101 Million Times on YouTube

Director Siddharth Anand's 'War' has been breaking box office records left, right and center and now the film's trailer has amassed 100 million views on YouTube.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's War Trailer Viewed Over 101 Million Times on YouTube
War film poster, courtesy of Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has become the biggest blockbuster of the year. The two heroes faced off against each other in Siddharth Anand's film is currently the highest-earning film of the year and is the third film of all time to enter the Rs. 300 crore club. That's not all, it seems that the film has just made another successful record on YouTube.

War's trailer has now crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This record has been held by only a handful of films like Baahubali 2, Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. Therefore this also marks the first film of the year to achieve this record.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The film follows the story of a secret agent played by Hrithik Roshan who has seemingly gone rogue. Tiger Shroff, his long-time friend, and protege is sent to hunt him down.

While the film was criticized for its predictable storyline and portrayal of female characters, it was applauded for its action sequences. The success of the film has also led to the film's sequel being in the works. Director Siddharth Anand had earlier revealed that he had planned for War to be a franchise but decided to wait and observe the public's reaction towards the film. Following the film's success, he decided to begin work on the sequel of the film.

