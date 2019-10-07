Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Wins Weekend Box Office, Earns Rs 166.25 Cr

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War stops at nothing. After becoming the highest opener of the year, the film has now achieved another milestone for being the highest extended weekend opener. The film raked in Rs 166.25 crore in five days in all languages, informs film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of this years' commercial hits like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi version), Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy. The film currently stands at number five on the list of highest grossing films of 2019. Going by the buzz around the film, it is expected to cross Bharat and Mission Mangal's box office total too.

Giving away the box office figures of War Adarsh on Monday tweeted, "#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr (sic)."

He also listed down the box office records the film has achieved so far. "#War benchmarks. Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi]. Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi]. Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi]. Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz (sic)," he wrote in another tweet.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action drama film War hit the theatres on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War received decent response from the audience and critics alike.

Based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine, War sees Hrithik and Tiger battle it out in an epic face-off.

The film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film has become the biggest box office opener to date surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) to touch this feat.

It released in over 4000 screens and also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.

