Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Wins Weekend Box Office, Earns Rs 166.25 Cr

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has surpassed the lifetime business of this years' commercial hits like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi version), Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's War Wins Weekend Box Office, Earns Rs 166.25 Cr
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has surpassed the lifetime business of this years' commercial hits like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi version), Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War stops at nothing. After becoming the highest opener of the year, the film has now achieved another milestone for being the highest extended weekend opener. The film raked in Rs 166.25 crore in five days in all languages, informs film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has surpassed the lifetime business of this years' commercial hits like Kesari, Total Dhamaal, Saaho (Hindi version), Chhichhore, Super 30 and Gully Boy. The film currently stands at number five on the list of highest grossing films of 2019. Going by the buzz around the film, it is expected to cross Bharat and Mission Mangal's box office total too.

Giving away the box office figures of War Adarsh on Monday tweeted, "#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: ₹ 159.70 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 6.55 cr. Total: ₹ 166.25 cr (sic)."

He also listed down the box office records the film has achieved so far. "#War benchmarks. Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi]. Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi]. Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi]. Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz (sic)," he wrote in another tweet.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's high-octane action drama film War hit the theatres on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Siddharat Anand, War received decent response from the audience and critics alike.

Based on a cat and mouse game between two agents after one decides to go rogue and turns into a killing machine, War sees Hrithik and Tiger battle it out in an epic face-off.

The film blew past the expectations as it opened to a staggering Rs 53.35 crore. The film has become the biggest box office opener to date surpassing the first-day collections of Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore) to touch this feat.

It released in over 4000 screens and also features Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka in significant roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram