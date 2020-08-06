Hrithik Roshan to Make Digital Debut Soon?

Hrithik Roshan may be venturing into the digital space soon, if reports are to be believed. The actor is said to be working on the highly anticipated action film Krrish 4 but it is now being claimed that he may finish a couple of other projects before that, one of which could be made available directly on OTT.

A report in Mumbai Mirror claims that Hrithik has been reading a lot of scripts during the lockdown period and may greenlight a comedy film too. Then there are plans of entering the digital medium with an action-thriller. The report mentions that since Hrithik has not done an out-an-out comedy film till now, the idea seems to excite him so much so that before War sequel with Siddharth Anand and Krrish 4 with father Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik may try his hands at a comedy movie also.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been isolating at his Mumbai home with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and two kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was last seen in War, which emerged as the biggest box office collector of 2019. Before War, Hrithik earned immense praise for Super 30, based on teacher Anand Kumar's life. The film completed one year since release on July 12.

In fact, Super 30 has also re-released in Netherlands on Thursday. "Netherlands welcomes the haqdaars once again! #Super30 is re-releasing in Pathe Cinemas at Pathe Arena, Pathe De Kuip & Pathe Spuimarkt from 6th August (sic)," read a tweet on the official page of Reliance Entertainment. The company has co-produced the film and will also re-release it in that country. Hrithik had shared the news on his social media handle as well.