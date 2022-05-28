Hrithik Roshan to Not Be a Part of KGF 3, Munawar Faruqui to Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Later

Reports had been doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan might join the cast of K.G.F: Chapter 3. However, in an interview, Vijay Kiragandur, co-founder of KGF’s production house, Hombale Films quashed the rumour. He claimed that the film will go on floors next year, and it is then that actors will be roped in according to their availability.

Munawar Faruqui, who was to be a part of Khatron ke Khiladi 12, is still in Mumbai though all his co-contestants for the adventure based reality show had left for Cape Town. Munawar’s team had confirmed that the comedian, and Lock Upp winner would be joining the show later

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan, one of Kollywood’s most talked about couples will reportedly tie the knot on June 9. The couple have been together for close to 6 years and picture of their supposed wedding card has gone viral on social media.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is inching closer to the 100 crore club, and is set to breach the mark today. On its second Friday, the film collected Rs 6.52 crore, taking the total to a whopping Rs 98.57 crores.

May 28 marks the 139th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. On this joyous occasion, the makers of his biopic, SwatantraVeer Savarkar, have released the first look of Randeep Hooda portraying Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep took to his Instagram handle and launched the poster along with his first look from the film. The Highway actor also penned a note on the occasion of the revolutionary leader’s birth anniversary.

