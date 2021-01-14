Hrithik Roshan to Play Both Superhero and Villain in Krrish 4: Report

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is likely to play a double role in his highly-anticipated film Krrish 4. Krrish 4 was scheduled to release in 2020 but production was halted due to Rakesh Roshan's cancer diagnosis. Now, the filmmaker is healthy and hence has started work in the film's pre-production.

As per the latest update, Hrithik, in all probability, will play both the super-hero and super-villain in Krissh 4. A report in SpotboyE suggests Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan have decided that this time the USP of the new film in the popular franchise will be Hrithik’s double role.

“It has been Hrithik’s dream to play both the parts, black and white, in Krissh. The time has come now. You see, the Franchise, in order to be continually exciting to its fans, must move forward. There must be some USP in Krissh 4 to make it unique," a source said.

Earlier, it was reported that the new film might have a time-travel storyline. A source had revealed that director Rakesh Roshan was planning to incorporate parts of the 2003 film Koii Mil Gaya in Krrish 4. The superhero Krrish will go back in time to bring his father Rohit Mehra back from the dead, as well as the beloved alien Jadoo.

Talking to Mid-day, the source had said, “Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much-loved alien from Koii Mil Gaya."