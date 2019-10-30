Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan to Replace Shahid Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's Production Venture?

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the highly successful War, has been reportedly offered Nikkhil Advani's next production venture, which was earlier offered to Shahid Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan to Replace Shahid Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's Production Venture?
Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in the highly successful War, has been reportedly offered Nikkhil Advani's next production venture, which was earlier offered to Shahid Kapoor.

Before Kabir Singh went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, Shahid Kapoor was supposed to be a part of Nikkhil Advani's new production venture. However, it was later reported that the actor had asked for a hike in his fee, which could not be met by Advani, and therefore Kapoor walked out of the project. Now, it has been reported that superstar Hrithik Roshan has been offered the film.

The project will be helmed by Lucknow Central director Ranjit Tiwari. A source was quoted by Pinkvilla saying, "Nikkhil has approached Hrithik Roshan for the same film. It's set in a particular time period - during the '80s and will be on the lines of a spy thriller. After Shahid opted out, Nikkhil took his film to Duggu who has not played a character from the '80s before. So it seemed like a novel idea for him."

But the actor still hasn't given his final nod to the project yet, as he is already flooded with projects. "He has given his nod to Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake. But he's also declined Aanand Rai's film opposite Sara Ali Khan. Papa Rakesh Roshan is now stable and is currently working on Krrish 4. He has been flooded with several other offers and Nikkhil's thriller is one of the many. He will decide on which one he wants to sign, after he announces his next with Farah. After WAR's stupendous success, even Hrithik wants to do more commercial films that will get him the numbers," the source said.

Hrithik's next officially announced venture, Krishh 4, is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

