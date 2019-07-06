Hrithik Roshan Trends 'My Super Teacher' on Twitter, Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur Join Him

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is ready to hit the theatres on July 12 and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. Hrithik, who will be seen playing the role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, who coaches students from economically weaker sections for the entrance exams of the IITs, has come up with a task where he's asked his fans and followers to share their stories with him using the hashtag "#MySuperTeacher."

The actor also thanked his real life "super teachers" in his latest Twitter post. He shared a few pictures along with his grandfather and accompanied it along with a heartfelt note.

In his post, the Kaabil actor also thanked his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammer problem as a kid. Hrithik captioned the post: "My super teacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now and Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

In a separate tweet, Hrithik explained the reason behind sharing the "My Super Teacher" series post. The actor said that working on Super 30 made him realise the worth of his teachers and how they have been "instrumental in making me who I am today."

Working on #Super30 had me thinking about the teachers who have been instrumental in making me who I am today. While a lot of names came to my mind, there are two who I call #MySuperTeacher — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Actress Ananya Panday also took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her "super teacher" Saroj Khan. "It has been a privilege, moreover an honour to have learned from the legendary Saroj Khan. From knowing all the hook steps of her iconic songs to actually learning them from her was a dream come true!" Ananya wrote alongside the photo.

It has been a privilege, moreover an honour to have learned from the legendary Saroj Khan. From knowing all the hook steps of her iconic songs to actually learning them from her was a dream come true! #MySuperTeacher pic.twitter.com/xzmHYxKMYB — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) July 5, 2019

Mrunal Thakur, who plays the female lead in Super 30, tweeted a picture of herself with her father and wrote, "#MySuperTeacher, you were the one who always told me that I can do the impossible if only I try hard enough ,that alone is the reason I am where I am!stood on my side when I wanted to take acting as my career ,flew alld way from Kochin -Mumbai to click a pic under my 1st hoarding." (sic)

#MySuperTeacher You were the one who always told me that I can do the impossible if only I try hard enough ,that alone is the reason I am where I am!stood on my side when I wanted to take acting as my career ,flew alld way from Kochin -Mumbai to click a pic under my 1st hoarding pic.twitter.com/8Zc9dyTN7b — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) July 5, 2019

Hrithik's Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam also shared, "I feel like one lucky girl to have had not just one insipiration as #MySuperTeacher but two. The first is my own mother who I owe all of who I am today, and second my teacher Ms. Harleen who will forever stay in my heart for one of the best to have learnt from. Truly grateful."

I feel like one lucky girl to have had not just one insipiration as #MySuperTeacher but two. The first is my own mother who I owe all of who I am today, and second my teacher Ms. Harleen who will forever stay in my heart for one of the best to have learnt from. Truly grateful 💫 — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 6, 2019

