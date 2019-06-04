English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hrithik Roshan Tries Too Hard in Super 30 Trailer But Succeeds in the End
The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching center for underprivileged kids in Bihar.
A still from Super 30.
Loading...
The makers of Super 30 were probably waiting for director Vikas Bahl’s name to be cleared in the alleged MeToo case because he has been given due credit in the trailer that has released today.
The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams. He has been credited for many success stories involving kids from poor families.
The 2-minute-37-second trailer video tries to capture the essence of the film by making Hrithik Roshan, who plays Anand Kumarin the film, mouth dialogues that reflect the class divide in the society. We see him teaching students without discriminating on the basis of class divide. He, in fact, blames rich for the plight of poor in as many words.
Thanks to a trendy background score, such scenes in trailer work despite Hrithik’s flawed Bihari accent. He, otherwise, seems to be in control of the situation.
The trailer also teases the characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, who are playing other key characters in the film.
Super 30 is a training programme initiated by Kumar that helps 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams. He has been credited for many success stories involving kids from poor families.
The 2-minute-37-second trailer video tries to capture the essence of the film by making Hrithik Roshan, who plays Anand Kumarin the film, mouth dialogues that reflect the class divide in the society. We see him teaching students without discriminating on the basis of class divide. He, in fact, blames rich for the plight of poor in as many words.
Thanks to a trendy background score, such scenes in trailer work despite Hrithik’s flawed Bihari accent. He, otherwise, seems to be in control of the situation.
The trailer also teases the characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, who are playing other key characters in the film.
Super 30 is a training programme initiated by Kumar that helps 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Motors Names Upcoming SUV Seltos, to Debut on June 20
- Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- iOS 13 Will Make Your iPhone Faster, But That is Not The Only Goodness it Packs in
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results