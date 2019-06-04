Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Tries Too Hard in Super 30 Trailer But Succeeds in the End

The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching center for underprivileged kids in Bihar.

News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan Tries Too Hard in Super 30 Trailer But Succeeds in the End
A still from Super 30.
Loading...
The makers of Super 30 were probably waiting for director Vikas Bahl’s name to be cleared in the alleged MeToo case because he has been given due credit in the trailer that has released today.

The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching centre for underprivileged kids in Bihar and trained them for IIT entrance exams. He has been credited for many success stories involving kids from poor families.

The 2-minute-37-second trailer video tries to capture the essence of the film by making Hrithik Roshan, who plays Anand Kumarin the film, mouth dialogues that reflect the class divide in the society. We see him teaching students without discriminating on the basis of class divide. He, in fact, blames rich for the plight of poor in as many words.

Thanks to a trendy background score, such scenes in trailer work despite Hrithik’s flawed Bihari accent. He, otherwise, seems to be in control of the situation.

The trailer also teases the characters of Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava, who are playing other key characters in the film.



Super 30 is a training programme initiated by Kumar that helps 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

