Hrithik Roshan Trolled by Netizens for Showing 'Attitude' to Fan as He Steps Out for Dinner Date With Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan jetted back to Mumbai after finishing the Assam schedule of his and Deepika Padukone’s film Fighter. Last night, the actor was clicked with his girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai as they stepped out for a dinner date. The couple were seen walking towards their car when a fan approached Hrithik for a selfie. However, the actor can be seen moving the fan with a slight push and making way for Saba to enter the car.

This behaviour did not sit well with netizens who took to the comment section to criticise him for showing attitude.

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, “What is this behaviour @hrithikroshan sir…Wo pyar se selfi k liyee request karr rahaa thaa….Bhuloo matt inhii logo ki wajah se tum log itnee sirr chadhee huyee ho… 😮" while another user expressed, “Shame Hrithik!!! U can politely just say no not now…don’t push people like this…yu nahi south stars ke piche ab log zada crazy ho rahe h…learn from them." Another comment read, " so he’s losing his hair from back and he giving that fan attitude by pushing him? Respect gone down Hrithik!"

Hrithik and Saba’s dating rumours started doing the rounds earlier this year when they were spotted together at a dinner date. Both of them have been clicked together several times following that and Saba often takes part in Hrithik’s family activities. The couple also does not shy away from social media PDAs.

Earlier this month, Saba Azad celebrated her 37th birthday and on the occasion, she gave glimpses and penned a note revealing how she rang in her special day. In the reel, Saba is seen posing with a bouquet, a selfie with Hrithik, working out in the gym, and much more. She also wrote, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm”. She added, “And thank you to all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full”.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles. Saba, on the other hand, will be seen in Danish Renzu’s directorial film Songs of Paradise.

