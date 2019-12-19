Hrithik Roshan Trolled for Calling India 'Youngest Democracy', Netizens Quickly Correct Him

Hrithik Roshan has joined the league of celebrities who have taken to social media to express their concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The War actor took to social media to share his views on the protests and unrest taking place in parts of the country.

The actor's post on Twitter has, however, left many confused. He posted, "As a parent and citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy."

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

One of the users quickly corrected Hrithik, saying that Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy and not India.

Rest is okay, but why is he saluting Tunisia? https://t.co/FcUpoaua5H — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2019

The blunder by the Super 30 actor soon caught attention of more social media users who started to troll Hrithik. Some of them also tried to decipher whether his tweet was in favour of or against the CAA. Here's how people reacted:

India is not the world’s youngest democracy. And people are increasingly worried about how long we will remain one. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 18, 2019

pic.twitter.com/HGsAtkeM2l — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) December 18, 2019

If you’ve understood what you have said, please explain it to us. Saral bhasha mein. — Ritesh Uttamchandani (@photowallah) December 18, 2019

Hrithik will next be seen in Krrish 4 that is expected to release in 2020. Recently, the actor's video with Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone has gone viral where Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake from a bowl. Deepika funnily puts the cake tag on her head and balances it well as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

