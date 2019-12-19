Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Trolled for Calling India 'Youngest Democracy', Netizens Quickly Correct Him

While posting about protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Hrithik Roshan mistakenly called India world's youngest democracy.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan Trolled for Calling India 'Youngest Democracy', Netizens Quickly Correct Him
Hrithik Roshan in a scene from the Bollywood film War. (Image: YRF)

Hrithik Roshan has joined the league of celebrities who have taken to social media to express their concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The War actor took to social media to share his views on the protests and unrest taking place in parts of the country.

The actor's post on Twitter has, however, left many confused. He posted, "As a parent and citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy."

One of the users quickly corrected Hrithik, saying that Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy and not India.

The blunder by the Super 30 actor soon caught attention of more social media users who started to troll Hrithik. Some of them also tried to decipher whether his tweet was in favour of or against the CAA. Here's how people reacted:

Hrithik will next be seen in Krrish 4 that is expected to release in 2020. Recently, the actor's video with Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone has gone viral where Hrithik is seen feeding Deepika chocolate cake from a bowl. Deepika funnily puts the cake tag on her head and balances it well as Hrithik feeds her first, before taking a bite himself.

Read: Deepika Padukone has Starry Eyes as Hrithik Roshan Feeds Her Chocolate Cake at House Party

