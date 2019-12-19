Hrithik Roshan Trolled for Calling India 'Youngest Democracy', Telugu Comedian Ali's Mother Passes Away

Hrithik Roshan has joined the league of celebrities who have taken to social media to express their concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The actor's post on Twitter has, however, left many confused, as he called India "world's youngest democracy". One of the users quickly corrected Hrithik, saying that Tunisia is the world's youngest democracy and not India.

Telugu comedian Ali's mother passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 16. Zaitun Bibi died of age related illness. She used to stay with Ali at his residence in Hyderabad. She breathed her last in Rajamahendravaram, or Rajahmundry.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to urge people to join him in protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at August Kranti Maidan in the city, but the initiative might have got him into legal trouble. Senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal accused Farhan of breaking the law.

India's ace cricketer Virat Kohli has become the first sportsman to gain the top spot in the Forbes India list since its inception. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who had ruled at the top for the previous three years, slipped down to the third position in 2019.

Renuka Shahane, who is known for her quick wit and humour, corrected a Twitter user who called her a "dam actress". On Tuesday evening, a user tweeted: "@renukash Your just dam actress". Renuka quickly corrected the user by explaining the difference in meaning between "dam" and "damn".

