Home » News » Movies » Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer for Saba Azad As They Enjoy Romantic Vacay in Paris; See Pic
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer for Saba Azad As They Enjoy Romantic Vacay in Paris; See Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2022, 08:10 IST

Saba Azad turns muse for Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad turns muse for Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a vacation to Paris, and the latter turned muse for the Vikram Vedha actor as she posed for a candid picture

It was just a few das back that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were dolling out major goals with their romantic vacation to Paris. The couple were in the European country to ring Arjun’s birthday. Looks like Hrithik Roshan has taken some major inspiration from the duo, since now he is in Paris as well, with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad.

Saba took to her Instagram to share a beautiful candid picture. In the caption, she clarifies that it is not a selfie and that the cup in front of her is not for her as well. But, gthe thing that drew our attention was the fact that it was Hrithik Roshan behind the camera, and he captured Saba beautifully on frame. The caption read, “Not a selfie, not my coffee: Image by @hrithikroshan.” See the post here:

Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, “You’re so beautiful 😍❤️.” Others too dropped good comments. One of Saba’s friends wrote, “Muse toh hai hi kamaal ki, but photographer ko bhi full marks 😋❤️ miss you Sabzi @sabazad” Comments like ‘beaut’ and ‘gorgg’ were also seen. Fans too loved the picture. One fan commented, “You’re beautiful inside and out.” Another joked, “Hat’s off to you👏……..I mean hritik roshan ko photographer rakhna…..sab koi afford nahi kar sakta hai” Another praised Hrithik and wrote, “Our Great Photographer @hrithikroshan 😍❤️ Is there anything you can’t do!?”

Saba and Hrithik are said to be dating for quite some time now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds after thy were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They have almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Vedha, where he will be playing Vedha’s character. Saba Azad, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of Minimum.

first published:July 08, 2022, 08:10 IST
last updated:July 08, 2022, 08:10 IST