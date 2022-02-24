Hrithik Roshan Unveils Saif Ali Khan's First Look as Vikram From Vikram Vedha, Calls Him One of the Finest Actor

After Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan’s first look as Vikram from the film Vikram Vedha was unveiled today. The film is the remake of the Tamil cult classic of the same name and in the original film, the characters of Vikram and Vedha were played by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi respectively. Saif’s first look as Vikram sees him sporting a white teeshirt and display his swagger. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Hrithik wrote, “P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait !"

On Hrithik’s birthday, the makers had revealed his first look as Vedha. The actor flaunted a full-grown beard and dark shades in the intense first look. The original film was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2017, performing well both in India and abroad. Hrithik’s first look sparked off comparisons with that of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who played the role of Vedha in the original.

The remake of Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte.

Original writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri return to helm the new film. Based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal, the movie tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. Producers are S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

