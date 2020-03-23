Hrithik Roshan Urges Citizens to Avoid Train Travel Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, actor Hrithik Roshan has appealed to the public to avoid travelling-- especially by train.

Retweeting Ministry of Railways' tweet, Hrithik wrote: "It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don't travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary."

"Do not put yourself and your co-passengers at risk. The government is taking proactive steps. Support them," he further said.

ऐसा देखा जा रहा है कि बहुत से लोग अभी भी ट्रेन और स्टेशन का इस्तेमाल कर रहे है। मैं लोगों से request करना चाहूंगा कि ऐसा न करें।। जब तक बिल्कुल ज़रूरी न हो अभी ट्रैन से सफ़र न करें। अपने आपको और अपने सह-यात्रियों को ख़तरे में न डाले। सरकार pro-active कदम उठा रही है।उनका साथ दें। https://t.co/6celT62fvG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2020

On March 21, the Ministry of Railways shared that it has "found some cases of coronavirus infected passengers in trains which makes train travel risky".

In an unprecedented move, the Indian Railways has cancelled all trains from March 22 midnight, as a part of tackling the Corona Virus outbreak. The suspension will continue till March 31. All trains including mail, express, intercity and even Mumbai locals stand cancelled till month end, as per an official release.

“In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway, etc shall be cancelled till the 2400 hrs of March 31, 2020. However, bare minimum level of services of suburban trains and Kolkata Metro Rail shall continue up to 2400hrs of March 22, 2020,” Railways said in a statement.

Hrithik was seen taking part in the Thaali Bajao initiative, yesterday, proposed by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The actor, along with Akshay Kumar, stood atop of the boundary wall of a bungalow facing the Juhu beach. The two actors together, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, clapped and played ‘thali’ too.

5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/sE7RaiFoqv — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 22, 2020





