Hrithik Roshan Urges Fans to Get Sunlight for at Least 10 Minutes Everyday

Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed selfie and urged his fans to get their dose of sunlight for at least 10 minutes everyday amid the lockdown.

Sharing a sun-kissed selfie, actor Hrithik Roshan urged his fans to figure out a way to get the sunlight for at least 10 minutes each day.


Captioning his post, which till now has got more than 1.4 million likes, he said, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips.”


In the photo, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor can be seen wearing a red-coloured round neck T-shirt. The picture has been clicked in the balcony of his house, where direct sunlight is striking his face.

The actor, last seen in the action flick War, is currently locked down in his Mumbai home with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.


In a previous post, Hrithik had shared three video clips to extend his wishes to parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan on their wedding anniversary. In one of the videos, the Krrish actor can be seen playing the piano and singing “Happy Anniversary”, accompanied by Hridhaan, Hrehaan and Sussanne.


In another video, one can see the Roshan family on a video conference. Hrithik’s parents can be seen cutting a cake while various members of the family are on the call from their respective homes.


“The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020 #familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs#49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan,” he captioned the post, which has got over 11 lakh likes.


