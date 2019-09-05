Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor's New 'War' Song Gives Ultra-modern Makeover to 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye'

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif displayed terrific chemistry and dancing skills in the title track of their film Bang Bang. Shot in a stylised manner and glittering sets, the two actors completely complemented each other in that extremely good-looking film.

Exactly five years after the release of Bang Bang, its director Siddharth Anand is all set to unveil another film in the same sleek action-thriller space, War. The cast still includes Hrithik, only that he has a different woman to romance this time - Vaani Kapoor.

Considering the trailer's entire focus is on the war between Hrithik and his onscreen mentee Tiger Shroff, we'll have to wait to find out Vaani's significance in the plot. Nevertheless, the actress gets her space in the first song released from the film.

The classic ghazal Ghungroo Toot Gaye has been given a uber modern makeover in this film, with Hrithik and Vaani dancing on a beachside location, and in a glittering studio set. The song somewhat looks like a mashup of Meherbaan and the title track from Bang Bang. And that's exactly why you'll end up missing the Katrina and her fantastic chemistry with Hrithik.

Ghungroo, which was released today, has been composed by Vishal and Shekhar and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. Bosco-Caesar and Tushar Kalia have choreographed Hrithik and Vaani.

According to a Mid Day report, the song has been shot on the beaches of Positano on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. It is the first Bollywood song to be shot there. The report also quoted director Anand as saying, "Everything about War is about the scale. With Ghungroo, we will present the most good-looking beach day party to the audience. No other film or artiste has ever shot a song on the Amalfi Coast because of the exclusiveness this destination brings. I'm glad we will be the first film to show the locale in all its glory."

