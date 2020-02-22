Hrithik Roshan Visits Shiv Temple on Mahashivratri with Sussanne Khan and Family, See Pics

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, Hrithik Roshan visited a temple in Panvel, Mumbai with ex-wife Sussane Khan, father Rakesh Roshan and sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan and sister Sunaina also accompanied the actor among other family members on the Mahashivratri festival. In the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Hrithik can be seen offering Aarti to the Shiv Lingam.

Check out a few pictures below:

Meanwhile, many Bollywood actors also extended their wishes on their twitter handle. Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Happy Maha Shiva Ratri! Jai Shiv Shankar! Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya !!”

T 3447 - महा शिव रात्रि शुभम ! जय शिव शंकर !

ओम् नमो शिवाय , ओम् नमो शिवाय , ओम् नमो शिवाय !! pic.twitter.com/oOrOz44EA0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2020

Adnan Sami also shared his wishes and wrote, “Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri.”

Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love!#HappyShivratri pic.twitter.com/8NELa3N0a9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 21, 2020

Actress Shruti Hassan said, “I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity... OM NAMAH SHIVAYA wishing everyone a blessed mahashivratri.”

I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity... OM NAMAH SHIVAYA wishing everyone a blessed mahashivratri https://t.co/5z6g7DRet6 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) February 21, 2020

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of Lord Shiva in Dhyan Mudra and tweeted, ““I conquer all the poison within. I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls. I am peaceful. I am calm. Om Namah Shivaya!” Jai Shambo!!!”

"I conquer all the poison within.

I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls.

I am peaceful.

I am calm.

Om Namah Shivaya!" Jai Shambo!!!

🙏🌺🌸🌼🙏 pic.twitter.com/0biv3GIr8F — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 21, 2020

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh too shared a picture of the lord and wrote, “Happy #MahaShivaratri “BHAM BHAM BHOLE.”

Singer and composer Salim Merchant wished his fans by tweeting, “May Lord Shiva Protect us from all Evil Har Har Mahadev! #HappyMahaShivaratri.”

May Lord Shiva Protect us from all Evil

Har Har Mahadev! #HappyMahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/uKqy16wZe2 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) February 21, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more