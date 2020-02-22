English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hrithik Roshan Visits Shiv Temple on Mahashivratri with Sussanne Khan and Family, See Pics

On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, Bollywood celebrities extended their best wishes and shared tweets on the micro blogging site. Among the ones who tweeted were Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal and Adnan Sami.

  • Last Updated: February 22, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
On the occasion of Mahashivratri on Friday, Hrithik Roshan visited a temple in Panvel, Mumbai with ex-wife Sussane Khan, father Rakesh Roshan and sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan and sister Sunaina also accompanied the actor among other family members on the Mahashivratri festival. In the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Hrithik can be seen offering Aarti to the Shiv Lingam.

Check out a few pictures below:

Hrithik Roshan Celebrating Mahashivratri
Hrithik 2
Hrithik 1

Meanwhile, many Bollywood actors also extended their wishes on their twitter handle. Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Happy Maha Shiva Ratri! Jai Shiv Shankar! Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya, Om Namo Shivaya !!”

Adnan Sami also shared his wishes and wrote, “Happy Maha Shivratri To All my Friends & Familys...Love! #HappyShivratri.”

Actress Shruti Hassan said, “I am everything male and female, light and dark, flesh and spirit. Perfectly balanced in one single moment lasting an eternity... OM NAMAH SHIVAYA wishing everyone a blessed mahashivratri.”

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of Lord Shiva in Dhyan Mudra and tweeted, ““I conquer all the poison within. I rid myself of all the negative feelings towards other souls. I am peaceful. I am calm. Om Namah Shivaya!” Jai Shambo!!!”

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh too shared a picture of the lord and wrote, “Happy #MahaShivaratri “BHAM BHAM BHOLE.”

Singer and composer Salim Merchant wished his fans by tweeting, “May Lord Shiva Protect us from all Evil Har Har Mahadev! #HappyMahaShivaratri.”

