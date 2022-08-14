Hrithik Roshan Watches Laal Singh Chaddha in Theatre, Says 'Don't Miss This Gem'; Netizens Troll Him

Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Aamir Khan and team for his latest film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Hrithik on Saturday took time out from his busy schedule to watch Aamir Khan’s film in a theatre in Mumbai. He was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out of the cinema hall after watching the film.

Later, Hrithik took to Twitter to share his review and was all praise for the movie. He wrote: “Just watched LAAL SINGH CHADDA. I felt the HEART of this movie. Pluses and minuses aside, this movie is just magnificent. Don’t miss this gem guys ! Go ! Go now . Watch it. It’s beautiful. Just beautiful.” However, the actor was trolled by a section of the internet. One user wrote: “This tweet has sealed the fate of his upcoming movie which is remake of Vikram Veda. #BoycottVikramVeda.” Another one said, “You should not have done this. Instead of focussing on your film, you are trying to support others. Now get ready to face the consequences. Vikram Vedha will be next target.”

Just after couple of hours of this tweet, " #BoycottVikramVedha " is trending. he literally did this: https://t.co/rhMxIS8UxL pic.twitter.com/pQLaeXYtM2 — Aditya Kabra (@AdityaKabra_) August 13, 2022

Earlier, Aamir Khan confessed he was hurt when he saw the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend on Twitter. He urged social media users to watch the film. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” Aamir said.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on Friday, has failed to create a magic at the box office. It had an opening of Rs 12 crore, which was the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

