Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Hrithik Roshan will Play Krishna to Deepika Padukone's Draupadi in Mahabharata?
Director Nitesh Tiwari's next project will be a series of films based on epic Mahabharata. Deepika Padukone had earlier confirmed playing Draupadi but now there are reports that makers may cast Hrithik Roshan to play Lord Krishna.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (R)
Recently, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be playing Draupadi in director Nitesh Tiwari's three-part Mahabharata, produced by Madhu Mantena. Now, there are reports doing the rounds that Hrithik Roshan will be playing Krishna in the franchise.
According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the project said, “Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik’s, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.”
In October, it was announced that Deepika will not only star in Mahabharata but will also produce it. It will be her third production venture after Chhapaak and '83. "I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant," Deepika told IANS.
The producer of the franchise Madhu Mantena had also said that Deepika was the right choice for Draupadi as she was one of the most influential actresses in Bollywood. "While we have all consumed the 'Mahabharat' all our lives, the uniqueness of our film is seeing the same story from the point of view of Draupadi, who is one of the most significant heroines in our country's cultural history.
"And Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren't with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale," he said.
