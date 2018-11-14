Hrithik Roshan Wishes All a ‘Soul Cleansing’ Chhath Puja, Watch Video

It happens right in front of my home.I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now,after playing a Bihari,I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja pic.twitter.com/j8UbqZHalm — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 13, 2018

Now that he is playing a Bihari in his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan better understands the festivals and traditions of the state.So, to mark Chhath Puja, a Hindu festival popular in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Hrithik stepped out of his Juhu home on Tuesday night to be with the people celebrating at the beach.He shared his experience on Twitter through a video that has him looking and waving at the people participating in the rituals of Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s Juhu beach. In the clip, Hrithik is wearing a baseball cap and a gunjee.Wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion, he wrote, “It happens right in front of my home. I was always curious n intrigued by d scale n enthusiasm of this festival. Now, after playing a Bihari, I know about d significance of Chhath Puja. My deep respect 4 those who keep this fast n I wish everyone a happy n soul cleansing Chhath Puja (sic).”According to Pinkvilla, Super 30’s release has been postponed. Instead of January 25, it will now open in theatres sometime in March. Speculations are rife that the release date has been pushed to avoid clash with Kangana Ranaut’s big-budget period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.It will also give the makers some time to get clarity on whether or not to associate Vikas Bahl with the project, considering he was sacked for sexually harassing a former employee of Phantom Films.