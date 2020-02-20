Hrithik Roshan Writes Hilarious Ode to His Absent Abs with Photo From Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar

Hrithik Roshan has shared his photo from Daboo Ratnani's recently launched calendar. The picture shows Hrithik flaunting his six-pack abs with an intense look on his face, in line with his popular image of a fit and brawny Bollywood star. The War star has his hair slicked back in the photo, wearing stone washed denims, leather straps and dark shades.

Fans of the actor must be really happy to see him at his fittest best, but Hrithik himself is feeling nostalgic about his abs after looking at his photo. Hinting at the fact that he is currently not in that great a shape, the 46-year-old wrote a parody to Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues from Silsila - "Main aur meri tanhai."

Hrithik wrote that he knows that he doesn't have the abs anymore, but his heart says that they are somewhere hidden under his fat belly. "Thanks dabs for this amazing shot! #missingthedays," he signed off.

The actor is one of the many B-Towners who posed in front of Ratnani's lens for his calendar 2020. Hrithik's war co-star Tiger Shroff is also seen showing off his abs in his shot for the calendar.

Actresses Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon have delivered some bold shots. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are also part of the calendar this year. Parineeti Chopra too shared her look:

The stars have been unveiling their looks from the calendar over the past two days. A glittering launch event for the calendar was also hosted in Mumbai recently.

Follow @News18Movies for more