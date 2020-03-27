Hrithik Roshan's Adorable Dog Zane Has Perfect Message For Everyone; See Here

Everyone is doing their best to settle into a new "quarantine routine" amidst the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities included as they are finding new ways to connect with their fans.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is also at home, self-isolating. And, his sweet dog, Zane, has been keeping him company amid the ongoing global pandemic.

The actor on Friday shared a picture via Instagram, showing him at his private gym. The image features Hrithik with his dog.

The actor, via his dog, once again requested to fans to stay home and abide by the rules in the wake of the crisis.

"Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy. #stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus," Hrithik captioned the image.

Hrithik on Thursday put up an emotional post informing that his former wife Sussanne Khan has temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Hrithik penned a lengthy 'thank you' note for Sussanne on Instagram.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik added.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old marriage in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They have two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.