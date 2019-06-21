Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar Understands Money's Importance in Super 30 Song 'Paisa'

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 saw the release of a new song from the soundtrack, titled Paisa. The track is composed by music director- duo Ajay Atul, lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Vishal Dadlani.

Paisa is an upbeat track, with retro vibes, and the energetic vocals of Vishal will make you want to listen to it again, but not without introspection. Hrithik Roshan's Anand Kumar sees that an insane amount of money is being invested in the parallel education system, that is coaching institutions, and decides to side with it. Anand's desire for material things do not go amiss here and are understandable considering he had a fairly impoverished childhood, as shown in a few cuts in the song itself.

Anand can be seen dancing inside a bar as he dons a gold chain and a watch, things that he probably never had while growing up. There is also an appearance of actor Pankaj Tripathi in Paisa and he is shown as the benevolent overseer of Anand and the future of children coming to his coaching classes. There are also a few cuts, towards the end that show goons firing guns and beating up people, but it is not revealed who their target is. Maybe its Anand, considering he later starts teaching children for zero cost.

Watch Super 30's new song Paisa here:

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Super 30 also features Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in important roles. It is slated to hit the screens on July 12. The film chronicles the journey of Anand Kumar, a Patna-based Mathematician who fought against all odds to run a coaching center for underprivileged kids in Bihar.

