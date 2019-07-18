Hrithik Roshan's BTS Video of Learning Bihari for Super 30 will Leave You in Splits

Ahead of the release of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan's casting as the Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar faced a lot of backlash. Many criticised the choice of the lead actor, given Hrithik's urban personality and fair skin tone. The slathering of makeup to make his look darker did not go down well with many critics who'd have preferred an actor who resembled the Super 30 founder.

Despite the backlash, the film released to a decent reception last Friday. And now, Hrithik has shared a behind the scenes video of his process of transforming into a rustic Bihari man. In the video, the 45-year-old actor admits that he had to let go of the western sophistication that he has been aspiring for most of his life to play an uninhibited character like Anand Kumar.

The video starts with Hrithik trying to sing the hit song Lagavelu Jab Lipistick as someone tries to teach him to pronounce the words the right way. "The very first sacrifice I had to make was to allow myself to look out of shape. I love the Bihari accent as it has got a beautiful blend of the strong and the vulnerable," Hrithik says in the voiceover.

The almost 4-minute-long video has glimpses of the actor's preparations with a dialect coach, who also taught him the body language of Anand Kumar. Hrithik says he used to practice speaking in Bihari for 2-3 hours every day. He also sings Madhuri Dixit's Dhak Dhak song in a Bihari accent.

Despite the naysayers, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar has always supported Hrithik's portrayal of him on screen. Super 30 tells the story of Anand's struggle to open a coaching centre for underprivileged students to train them for IIT JEE.

