Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Dancing Video Shared by Mother Pinkie Wins the Internet

When it comes to Bollywood stars and their dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is one of the firsts and finest. The actor in the past has also judged a dance reality show titled, Just Dance. Now a video shared by his mother Pinkie Roshan revealed that the actor was a dance enthusiast from an early age.

In the video shared by his mother, Hrithik can be seen shaking a leg alongside many others at an event. What is fun to watch is the sense of confidence with which he dances irrespective of anyone looking at him. In the video, he can be seen sporting a blue shirt with beige trousers.

Over the years Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills have only grown. He was last seen having a dance-off with Tiger Shroff in his latest film War in the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. War was Hrithik Roshan's second successful film of the year immediately after Super30.

With an opening of Rs. 53.35 crore, Siddharth Anand's WAr started out as the biggest opening film of the year. It went on to cross Rs. 300 crore in India making it the highest-grossing film of the year yet. The film saw Hrithik Roshan goe toe to toe with Tiger Shroff. Following the success of War Hrithik Roshan had stated that he felt more responsible to carefully pick his scripts and roles for the sake of his audience. While not much is known, director Siddharth Anand confirmed that a sequel is in the works which he had been planning even before the release of the film.

