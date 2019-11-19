Hrithik Roshan's Childhood Dancing Video Shared by Mother Pinkie Wins the Internet
In a throwback video shared by Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik Roshan can be seen dancing enthusiastically at an event.
Hrithik Roshan in a still from War.
When it comes to Bollywood stars and their dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan is one of the firsts and finest. The actor in the past has also judged a dance reality show titled, Just Dance. Now a video shared by his mother Pinkie Roshan revealed that the actor was a dance enthusiast from an early age.
In the video shared by his mother, Hrithik can be seen shaking a leg alongside many others at an event. What is fun to watch is the sense of confidence with which he dances irrespective of anyone looking at him. In the video, he can be seen sporting a blue shirt with beige trousers.
View this post on Instagram
Over the years Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills have only grown. He was last seen having a dance-off with Tiger Shroff in his latest film War in the song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. War was Hrithik Roshan's second successful film of the year immediately after Super30.
With an opening of Rs. 53.35 crore, Siddharth Anand's WAr started out as the biggest opening film of the year. It went on to cross Rs. 300 crore in India making it the highest-grossing film of the year yet. The film saw Hrithik Roshan goe toe to toe with Tiger Shroff. Following the success of War Hrithik Roshan had stated that he felt more responsible to carefully pick his scripts and roles for the sake of his audience. While not much is known, director Siddharth Anand confirmed that a sequel is in the works which he had been planning even before the release of the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With HD STBs: Everything You Need to Know
- Taylor Swift's Former Label Allows Her to Perform Old Music After Backlash From Public
- Malaika Arora Ditches Her Car, Hops onto an Autorickshaw with Mother, See Pics
- Tweet on Rap by Kollywood Star Suriya Sends Fans in Frenzy
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries