Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk Sequel

The latest entrant in the B-town, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan marks her beginning in the entertainment industry with the second instalment of Shahid Kapoor’s debut film Ishq Vishk franchise. The film also starred Amrita Rao and the sequel will be released two decades after the first film. The debutante actress took to her social media handle to pen a note along with a photo.

She wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I’m extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on. Presenting #GenZ @rohitsaraf @jibraan.khan @nailaagrewal @tipsfilmsofficial @rameshtaurani @nipundharmadhikari @jaya.taurani

#LoveGetsAnUpgrade #ItsTimeToMoveOn #IshqVishkRebound.”

Take a look:

Drawing on the nostalgia of the classic hit, the makers revealed the announcement video offering an insight into the upcoming film, featuring Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. While the other three actors have showcased glimpses of their work earlier, Pashmina Roshan is the ultimate debutante marking her absolute first steps in the entertainment world.

Revamped to fit the contemporary timeline, the story offers a modern and relatable take on relationships between millennials and the Gen-Z generation.

Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina is the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and Kanchan Roshan. She has received training at Mumbai’s Jeff Goldberg Studio. Pashmina has also appeared in a play titled, The Importance of Being Earnest. The budding artist has also done a course at Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai.

