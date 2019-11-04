Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
Pashmina Roshan, daughter of the music composer Rajesh Roshan. is reportedly making her Bollywood debut soon.
Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan has been the first and only member of the Roshan family from the third generation to enter the world of Bollywood. While the actor enjoys a huge fan following, it has come to light that another Roshan will be making her entry into Bollywood.
Pashmina Roshan, daughter of Rajesh Roshan will be making her Bollywood debut in 2020. While there have been rumours that she would be launched by Rakesh Roshan himself, reports suggest that is not the case. Mumbai Mirror reports that an established production house would be launching the young actress. "Pashmina has a strong theatre background and has done a six-month course from Barry John’s acting school in Mumbai. She has also trained with theatre-actor Abhishek Pandey, actress-director and recipient of the Sahitya Natak Akademi Award, Nadira Babbar, and American playwright Jeff Goldberg," the portal quoted the source as saying.
Hrithik Roshan has expressed his excitement towards his sister's debut. He is reportedly also guiding and mentoring her for the same. Prior to her big-screen debut, Pashmina has made a name for herself as a stage actor. She recently made her stage debut in an Indianized version of an Oscar Wilde play where she played the protagonist.
