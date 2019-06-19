Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
Rajesh Roshan's son, Eshaan Roshan has tweeted in the Sunaina Roshan case and has said that this is a vulnerable period for the family.
Image of Eshaan Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, courtesy of Twitter
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been making headlines lately. It was earlier reported that she is suffering from the bipolar disorder and is critically ill, following which she was transferred to a hospital and kept under medical observation. However, Sunaina later trashed all reports of her being ill and tweeted that she was instead partying with friends.
Soon after, in a series of tweets, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being targeted. Later, Sunaina also tweeted in support of Kangana and wrote on Twitter, "I support Kangana all through," while also hinting that all is not well in her life. See Sunaina's tweets here:
I support Kangana all through— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
Now, in a further development, Rakesh Roshan's nephew, Eshaan Roshan has come out in support of Hrithik and has shed light on the entire controversy. He also slammed Kangana and her sister Rangoli in a couple of tweets. He wrote, "It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her."
It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her.— Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019
In another tweet, attacking Kangana and Rangoli, he further added, "Why are these sisters obsessed with this family? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family. I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures."
Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures.— Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019
The matter is still developing and Hrithik and Rakesh are yet to comment on the event.
