Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'

Rajesh Roshan's son, Eshaan Roshan has tweeted in the Sunaina Roshan case and has said that this is a vulnerable period for the family.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
Image of Eshaan Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, courtesy of Twitter
Loading...

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been making headlines lately. It was earlier reported that she is suffering from the bipolar disorder and is critically ill, following which she was transferred to a hospital and kept under medical observation. However, Sunaina later trashed all reports of her being ill and tweeted that she was instead partying with friends.

Soon after, in a series of tweets, actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged that Sunaina doesn't suffer from the condition and is being targeted. Later, Sunaina also tweeted in support of Kangana and wrote on Twitter, "I support Kangana all through," while also hinting that all is not well in her life. See Sunaina's tweets here:

Now, in a further development, Rakesh Roshan's nephew, Eshaan Roshan has come out in support of Hrithik and has shed light on the entire controversy. He also slammed Kangana and her sister Rangoli in a couple of tweets. He wrote, "It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her."

In another tweet, attacking Kangana and Rangoli, he further added, "Why are these sisters obsessed with this family? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family. I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures."

The matter is still developing and Hrithik and Rakesh are yet to comment on the event.

Also read: I Support Kangana All Through, Tweets Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram