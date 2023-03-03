CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveShowsha Reel AwardsRRRHera Pheri 3Shehzada
Home » News » Movies » Hrithik Roshan’s Dad Rakesh Roshan Reacts to Actor’s Wedding Rumours With Saba Azad; Here’s What He Said
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan’s Dad Rakesh Roshan Reacts to Actor’s Wedding Rumours With Saba Azad; Here’s What He Said

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 21:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakesh Roshan answers if Hrithik Roshan is getting married once again.

Rakesh Roshan answers if Hrithik Roshan is getting married once again.

Before dating Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan. However, they parted ways in 2014.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for quite some time now. On Friday morning, reports claiming that the two actors will tie the knot soon made headlines. However, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan has now broken silence over the same and has clarified that he is not aware of anything regarding his son’s marriage as of now.

Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Hrithik and Saba’s Marriage Reports 

“I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” Rakesk told Spotboye. A source close to the family also shared, “Baba, why doesn’t the media give them (Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo. They are getting to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik is not an adolescent in love. There are responsibilities. There are children involved. It is very irresponsible to push them into a corner.”

Before Saba, Hrithik Was Married To Sussanne Khan 

RELATED NEWS

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier this year, they made their relationship official. They often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend.

Before being in a relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. They tied the knot in 2000 but parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. However, they share a healthy bond and continue to co-parent their kids Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Hrithik Roshan’s Upcoming Films 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is slated to release next year. The film promises to be a one-of-a-kind aerial action entertainer. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. hrithik roshan
  3. Rakesh Roshan
first published:March 03, 2023, 21:42 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 21:42 IST
Read More