Hrithik Roshan’s Emotional Post on Mother’s Birthday Will Move You
Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Super 30, a biopic on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar.
Image: Hrithik/Instagram
On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message for his mother Pinky on her birthday.
He wrote, “My mother deserves the world and she doesn’t know it. This is a reminder from her son on her birthday. Don’t wait for your near and dear ones to be happy before you allow yourself to do all the things that make you happy mama. Life is now and you owe it to yourself first. Happy birthday mama! Love you more than you love me.”
On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on Super 30, a biopic on famous Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar. However, the film has been facing rough weathers for some months now.
First, there was a controversy regarding the authenticity of Anand Kumar’s Super 30 programme that claims to help meritorious students from under-privileged class for the coaching of IIT. There were reports that the students who were said to be taught under the Super 30 programme were actually trained at other institutes.
Then the film’s director, Vikas Bahl, was accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in his now dissolved film production company, Phantom Films. Later, Vikas Bahl stepped down from the director’s post.
Super 30 is expected to hit the theatres during the Republic Day weekend in 2019.
