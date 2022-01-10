Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Sends 'Big Hug' to Him on Birthday With Cutest Video

From mesmerising fans with his Greek God-like looks and dreamy eyes to leaving the audience and critics stunned with his impeccable acting, Hrithik Roshan has been on top of his game. Today, the actor is celebrating his 48th birthday and the wishes have started to pour in from the film fraternity, but the highlight is the birthday wish posted by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Sharing an adorable video, which featured pictures of Hrithik enjoying with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan, Sussanne wished him a very happy birthday. “Happy Happy birthday Rye, you are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs. May all your dreams and wishes come true today and always bigggg hug,” read the caption of the post. Sussanne and Hrithik got married in 2000 and 14 years later, they parted ways. However, the duo continues to co-parent their children.

Posting snaps with the handsome hunk, superstar Anil Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for the birthday boy.

Anil said that Hrithik belongs to a rare breed of actors, as he is talented, insanely good looking, and madly passionate about his craft. He added that he has seen Hrithik go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor’s disposal – his body and his face. “You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter, Looking forward Duggu .. Happy Birthday,” Anil said on Instagram.

Hrithik’s War co-star Vaani Kapoor shared a dapper picture of the actor on her Instagram Stories to wish him on his special day. “Wish you everything you deserve, which is literally all things wonderful,” Vaani wrote in her birthday post. Madhuri Dixit Nene wished for a “2022 filled with love, happiness, and success” for the actor.

Meanwhile, Hrithik himself treated his fans to his first look from Vikram Vedha. The action thriller also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

He plays the role of Vedha in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake is also being directed by the original husband and wife duo Pushkar and Gayatari.

