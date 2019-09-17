Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Turns Millennial Mom, Goes Solo on Italy Trip

Sussanne Khan recently shared an interesting picture of herself on Instagram, with an even more interesting caption.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Turns Millennial Mom, Goes Solo on Italy Trip
Image of Sussanne Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Looks like Hrihik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan seems to have taken inspiration from Kangana Ranaut’s character in Queen. Sussanne has taken a solo trip down the roads of the picturesque Italy and recently posted a picture from her time there on Instagram.

The mother of two kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, chose to take some time on her own. In the picture, she posed in front of a building with an intricately designed gate.

Solo trips are the new thing and a growing trend among millennials, who wish to explore places, in no one else’s but their company.

Sussanne had an interesting and deep caption to her picture which read, “Where to, where do I go... if I don’t try... I will never know.” Looks like it is more of a self-exploration trip for her.

View this post on Instagram

Where to, where do I go... if I don’t try... I will never know. #knowthyself #headfullofdreams

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Daughter of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak and first cousin of actor Fardeen Khan , Sussanne is an interior designer by profession. It was in the year 2014 that she and ex-husband Hrithik Roshan split after a 17-year-old relationship and broke many a hearts.

They had dated for four long  years before getting married in 2000. Despite the divorce, the two continue to be good friends and are often spotted together on outings with each other and their kids. Sussanne is often seen speaking in the favour of Hrithik and his family and had their back during the feud between him and Kangana, even during the one with his sister Sunaina.

