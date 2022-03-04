Hrithik Roshan's Family Pampers His Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad With Pasta and Pizza; See Pic

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made headlines when they were spotted together for a date a couple of weeks back. Since then, the internet and the Greek God’s fans have gone crazy wondering what’s cooking between the two. The rumoured couple are often clicked on their dates and lately, Saba visited his family as well. Talking of the actor’s family, they seem to like Saba. Recently, the singer-actress took to her Instagram Story section to share that Hrithik’s family members have sent her food because she was feeling homesick.

She shared the photo and wrote, “When you’re home sick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you,” and tagged @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan.

Take a look at it:

The Bollywood star is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad for a few weeks now. While he hasn’t addressed the speculations, Hrithik recently fuelled rumours of his relationship with Saba by sharing a post about her upcoming concert with her ex-boyfriend and music partner Imaad Shah. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Saba and Imaad’s upcoming concert in Pune and gave them a huge shoutout.

Hrithik’s shoutout comes shortly after his ex-wife Sussanne Khan praised Saba and Imaad. Sussanne shared a video of Saba’s concert and wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

A source then told Mid-Day that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

