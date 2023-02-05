Hrithik Roshan's Gf Saba Azad is All Praises for His Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Latter Reacts

Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s friendship with the actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan is a refreshing thing to witness. The former couple has not only maintained a cordial relationship with each other but also with their current partners. Hrithik and Saba are often seen spending time with Sussanne and her beau Arslan Goni. Whenever Sussanne shares a photo on social media, Saba is sure to shower her with compliments and vice-versa.

Recently, Sussanne dropped yet another beautiful selfie and Saba was one of the first people to react. In the photo, Sussanne can be seen donning a black outfit along with signature earrings. She went for prominent eye makeup with black kajal and liner. Sharing the selfie, she wrote, “Note to self…Relentlessly…Push yourself further. P.S Thank you Universe for being my seat belt..♥️#dazedbutneverconfused"

Take a look:

Taking to the comment section, Saba referred to her by the nickname she calls her by and wrote, “Soooooo prettyyyy my sooz". Sussanne replied to it writing, “thankkk u saboo". Sussanne’s beau Arslan Goni dropped several fire-shaped emojis in the comment section.

Last weekend, Saba Azad performed at Lollapalooza India which was held in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi Race Course. Hrithik and his family were present to cheer for Saba and the photos of the same were shared online.

Saba began dating Hrithik Roshan last year and ever since, there’s been a lot more curiosity about her personal life. The actress confessed, “If one was to go to work, anywhere else, to any other field, you go to work, you come back home, nobody is discussing your personal life. Your personal life is your business. But I find this is one industry where it would be discussed. But having said that, let’s not talk further about it," she recently told News18.

