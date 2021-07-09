Hrithik Roshan’s Latest Selfie Featuring Deepika Padukone Has Left Us Very Excited

After the flurry of excitement around Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s new movie Fighter, the actor has teased fans with yet another reason to keep the spirits high. Hrithik posted a series of pictures with co-star Deepika. Along with the duo, seen posing is the film’s director Siddharth Anand and his wife Mamata. Hrithik shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption wherein he wrote, “This gang is ready for take-off” and added the hashtag #Fighter. The post received several likes and comments from fans and followers within minutes of posting.

The film is all set to go on floors and will be produced by Viacom 18 Studios. This is the first time Hrithik and Deepika will be paired opposite each other in a movie. While that in itself is enough for both the stellar actors’ individual fan bases to celebrate. The movie too has piqued the interest of several avid moviegoers as it promises to be, ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film’s story will be rooted in India but will also appeal to an international audience, according to the makers.

Hrithik had dropped the big announcement about the film on his birthday on January 10. The actor posted a teaser video of the film along with a message of his collaboration on Instagram. In the caption, the actor wrote tagging Deepika, “Presenting a glimpse of the Marflixvision as Fighter. Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride.”

This will be Hrithik’s third movie with Siddharth. They previously collaborated for Bang Bang released in 2014, and War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here