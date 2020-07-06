Hrithik Roshan's Message for Graduating Class of 2020: Be the Kind That Improves in Chaos

Hrithik Roshan was the keynote speaker for an online graduation ceremony held recently. The actor gave the welcome speech to the class of 2020 which was streamed on YouTube.

To mark the beginning of the future of the class of 2020 and to celebrate their major milestone, Hrithik conveyed a message full of insight.

He starts his speech saying, "'The finest steel must go through the hottest fire', and that is what I based my life on and that is something that I believe in and I truly believe that something very special is going to come out of these times, something very special is going to be born inside of you that is going to show you the way".

He congratulated them and asked them to be brave by cultivating during this disorder and uncertainty.

India’s first graduation documentary titled Batch of 2020 released on July, 5 on Youtube. The one-hour long documentary film created by Anto Philip brings together celebrities who talk to the graduating class about the future and challenges of the world.

Apart from Hrithik, Armaan Malik, Anand Gandhi, Anupama Chopra, Bryden-Parth, Deepika Padukone, Dhruv Chitgopekar, Jordindian, Raghava KK, Reba John, Rega Jha, Roshan Abbas and Tanmay Bhat are part of the project.

Follow @News18Movies for more