Hrithik Roshan's Message to Taapsee Pannu Leaves Her 'Dumbfounded'

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 1. Several fans and co-stars from the industry flooded social media with best wishes and loving messages for the actress.

However, it was a pleasant surprise for Taappsee when an unexpected birthday wish came from Hrithik Roshan on Twitter. He had called himself a 'fan' of the actress.

Hrithik wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday to you @taapsee . From a fan . Have a super duper year ahead. Big hug."

Taapsee, who has admitted in the past that she has had a huge crush on Hrithik, was elated with joy. His wish left Taapsee dumfounded and speechless as she replied with a sweet message.

Replying to the sweet wish, Taapsee commented, "Ok this is one message I am totally dumbfounded with. Don’t know exactly how to respond but this becomes my previous birthday gift. You know how much I adore you so no need to reiterate.thank you."

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The superhero film series is directed, produced and written by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik essayed the titular role in all the previous parts. The storyline revolves around an intellectually disabled boy who bumps into an alien being and how his son later grows up to be a reluctant superhero.

Taapsee has announced her next project, Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The Vinil Mathew directorial will also star Harshvardhan Rane, Hansika Motwani and Taher Shabbir.