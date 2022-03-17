Hrithik Roshan's Mom Pinkie Praises His Rumoured GF Saba Azad's Latest Pic: 'This Is Too Cute'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad caught everyone off-guard when they were spotted on a date earlier this year. The duo sparked dating rumours when they walked out of a restaurant in Mumbai hand-in-hand. Since the spotting, the Hrithik and Saba have been fuelling dating rumours by getting spotted together, spending time with the Roshan family and exchanging messages on Instagram. Sources close to the rumoured couple have also claimed that they are very close.

While fans wait for Hrithik and Saba to confirm their relationship status, it seems like Saba is already close to the Roshan family. A recent example would be Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan dropping a compliment on Saba’s latest post. On Thursday, Saba took to Instagram and shared a picture from a recent shoot for a magazine. The actress-singer channelled Audrey Hepburn for the shoot but she felt she failed to come close to the legendary Hollywood star.

“Iv looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway :)" she captioned the photos. However, Pinkie disagreed with Saba. “This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn," Pinkie wrote. “Eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty (sic)," Saba replied. Richa Chadha seconded Pinkie. “You didn’t fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I’ve seen from Indian shores," she wrote.

A recent report claimed that Hrithik’s family, including ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Rhehaan and Hridhaan are fond of Saba. A source told India Today a few days ago, “Hrithik’s family has taken to Saba quite well. In fact, just like Hrithik, they are quite fond of Saba’s musical work." The grapevine added, “Saba often shares little things she’s written with Sussanne just to get feedback. Hrithik too loves Saba’s musical creations. Even Hrithik’s kids, Rhehaan and Hridhaan, have taken to Saba. Hrithik’s mom and sister are very fond of Saba too."

