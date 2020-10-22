Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Contracts Coronavirus, Here's How Family Celebrated Her Birthday in Isolation

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie has tested positive for Covid-19. She has confirmed her diagnosis in a news interview. Incidentally, today is Pinkie's birthday as well and she shared that her family members were considerate to bring the party to her place while she self-isolates after contracting the virus.

Confirming her Covid-19 positive status, Pinkie said, "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. This time, about a week ago, I tested COVID-19 positive borderline. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let's hope it will be negative."

It has been further revealed that Hrithik's family is taking all safety measures to try and have a fool-proof isolation for Pinkie while she recovers. They have all shifted to various places to ensure that no one else contracts the deadly infection from her.

In another instance, Pinkie had shared a post on Sushant Singh Rajput death case which grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Thursday. Putting out a picture of the late Bollywood star on her Instagram handle, Pinkie wrote, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest."

We pray for Pinkie's speedy recovery from the viral infection.