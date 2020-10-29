Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Recovers from Covid-19, Rakesh Roshan Says She is Fine Now

Hrithik Roshans' mother Pinkie Roshan was diagnosed with coronavirus some time ago. Pinkie had said in an interview last week that she "had the virus for 15 days", and was hoping to test negative soon.

On Wednesday, husband Rakesh Roshan told Times of India that his wife has tested negative. "She is fine now, all negative by God's Grace," he said.

The Roshans had moved to separate homes after Pinkie tested positive. Rakesh and Pinkie were staying at their Khandala farmhouse, while Hrithik had moved into his beachside apartment.

Hrithik's former wife, Sussanne Khan, was staying with their two children at the family home in Juhu, but had moved to her Versova apartment after Pinkie's diagnosis. On October 26, Sussanne celebrated her 42nd birthday. A family dinner was held at her home, which was also attended by Hrithik. He was spotted by paparazzi outside Sussanne's building.

Previously, Pinkie had implied that she'd contracted the illness. She had said, "Every 20 days or so, we have been getting everyone checked as a precaution. This includes all our family members and the staff. I have no symptoms and my doctors told me that my yoga and exercise regime has helped in a big way to keep this in control; however, it meant that I have had the virus in me for 15 days. I am expected to undergo another test tomorrow and let’s hope it will be negative."